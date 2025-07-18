Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

