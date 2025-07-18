Financial Analysis: Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) vs. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Pilgrim’s Pride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pilgrim’s Pride 0 6 1 0 2.14

Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pilgrim’s Pride is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride 6.72% 36.95% 13.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Pilgrim’s Pride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Pilgrim’s Pride”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.45 $11.25 million N/A N/A Pilgrim’s Pride $17.88 billion 0.60 $1.09 billion $5.07 8.89

Pilgrim’s Pride has higher revenue and earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A. Pilgrim and Aubrey Pilgrim on October 2, 1946, and is headquartered in Greeley, CO.

