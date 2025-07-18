Reviewing Amplifon (AMFPF) & The Competition

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amplifon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplifon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplifon Competitors 423 2251 4827 156 2.62

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 457.99%. Given Amplifon’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplifon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion $157.31 million 35.07 Amplifon Competitors $12.81 billion $235.02 million 8.39

Amplifon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% Amplifon Competitors -746.47% -28.19% -12.44%

Summary

Amplifon competitors beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

