Viomi Technology (VIOT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $290.30 million $8.69 million 55.67 Viomi Technology Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 16.82

Viomi Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology’s peers have a beta of 2.60, meaning that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viomi Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A Viomi Technology Competitors -16.77% -17.48% 0.69%

Summary

Viomi Technology peers beat Viomi Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

