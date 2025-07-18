Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,851,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $88.32 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

