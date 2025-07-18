Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 391,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,545,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

