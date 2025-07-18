Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

