Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after buying an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.