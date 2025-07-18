Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

