Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,709.44. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:REZI opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 2.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

