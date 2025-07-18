CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after acquiring an additional 802,602 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CarGurus by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 957,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CarGurus by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 946,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 245,919 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $384,753.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 102,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,420.51. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

