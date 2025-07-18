Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

