Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after buying an additional 631,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 974,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 386,295 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $17,692,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TBBK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

TBBK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

