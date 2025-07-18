Stephens Inc. AR Has $732,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $53.02.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

