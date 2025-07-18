Stephens Inc. AR Sells 103 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $114.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

