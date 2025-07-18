Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,409 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4%

LRCX opened at $100.79 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.