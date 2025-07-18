Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

