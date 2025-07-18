iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

FLOT opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

