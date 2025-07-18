Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AIG opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

