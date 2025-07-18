Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after buying an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $277.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.08 and a 200 day moving average of $260.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

