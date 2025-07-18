Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 83,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 20.9%

BATS:EFV opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.