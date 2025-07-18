New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Dorman Products worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.9%

DORM stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

