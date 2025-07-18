DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.15.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

