Stephens Inc. AR Has $941,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5%

MMC stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

