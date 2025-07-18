11,623 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

