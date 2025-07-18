Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,395,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $145.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

