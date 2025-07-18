Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $1,107,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,838,935.45. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Sandeep Sahai sold 16,424 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $355,908.08.

On Friday, June 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,112,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

