Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

