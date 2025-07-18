Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,848 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,724,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after acquiring an additional 326,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.61 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

