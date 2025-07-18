Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,848 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,724,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after acquiring an additional 326,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.61 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.