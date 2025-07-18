Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPG. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $426.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

