McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after buying an additional 190,856 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

