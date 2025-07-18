Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,628 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

