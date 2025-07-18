Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $1,544,665.40 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 128,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $1,544,665.40. Following the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,710.20. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Down 0.8%

OppFi stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OppFi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

