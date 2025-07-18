Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $1,544,665.40 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 128,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $1,544,665.40. Following the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,710.20. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OppFi Stock Down 0.8%
OppFi stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 48.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
