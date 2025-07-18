Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $3,186,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,610,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,963,377.28. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

