Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,472,139.90 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,967,694.50. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05.

On Friday, July 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

TEAM opened at $190.62 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 37.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

