Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

