Stephens Inc. AR Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA opened at $40.42 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

