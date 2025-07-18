Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

