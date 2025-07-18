Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,075,431.10 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,075,431.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,667,437 shares in the company, valued at $572,308,040.07. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70.

On Friday, July 11th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 432,990 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $2,654,228.70.

On Thursday, July 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $3,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,648,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $2,430,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

