VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $24.10. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 14,359 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 187,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.