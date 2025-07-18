SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.99. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 68,982 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SurgePays Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 206.01% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 34,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

