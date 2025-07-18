Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.21. 7,496,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 2,075,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

