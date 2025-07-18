ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.28 and traded as high as $33.24. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 4,210,313 shares.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.01 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 3,336.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 26,159,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398,509 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,407,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,891,000 after buying an additional 13,222,098 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,246.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,658,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,884,000 after buying an additional 6,164,232 shares during the period. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $155,148,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 31,503.6% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,916,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,452,000 after buying an additional 3,904,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.