ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.28 and traded as high as $33.24. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 4,210,313 shares.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.01 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
