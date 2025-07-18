Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. 476,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,251,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Kindly MD Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.
Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kindly MD
Kindly MD Company Profile
Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kindly MD
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.