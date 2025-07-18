Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. 476,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,251,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Kindly MD Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Get Kindly MD alerts:

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kindly MD

Kindly MD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kindly MD stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindly MD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KDLY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Kindly MD at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.