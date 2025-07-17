Opulen Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opulen Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.67 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

