Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $759.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

