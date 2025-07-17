Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.