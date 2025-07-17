Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $183.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.