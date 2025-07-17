Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 92.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $183.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

