Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day moving average is $318.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.74, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

